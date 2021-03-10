Green Bay, Democrats dispute report that private group took over city's election administration

The Spotlight report also references a claim by former Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno that a contract stipulated Spitzer-Rubenstein would have four of the five keys to the hotel ballroom "several days before the election," however, the emails referenced in the Spotlight report do not support such a claim.

The city's statement said absentee ballots were kept at city hall until city staff delivered them to the KI Convention Center at 6 a.m. on Election Day using a "clear, documented chain of custody made up exclusively of city staff."

The statement said a livestream of Green Bay's central count facility was made available for the public. The statement further said the central count chief inspector was in charge of the KI Convention Center at all times and was overseeing all activities, and that the inspector was present from the moment the doors opened until the count was concluded.

Jeffreys didn't respond to a request for comment on whether Juno's allegations have any merit, and the city of Green Bay mayor's office didn't respond to a request for comment outside of the public statement it issued following the Spotlight report.