Green Bay, Democrats dispute report that private group took over city's election administration

The city’s statement said absentee ballots were kept at city hall until city staff delivered them to the KI Convention Center at 6 a.m. on Election Day using a “clear, documented chain of custody made up exclusively of city staff.”

The statement said a livestream of Green Bay’s central count facility was made available for the public. The statement further said the central count chief inspector was in charge of the KI Convention Center site at all times and was overseeing all activities, and that the inspector was present from the moment the doors opened until the count was concluded.

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal, Green Bay City Attorney Vanessa Chavez said Spitzer-Rubenstein was the initial person who spoke with the KI Convention Center in an effort to help secure the room but that “city staff were the ones who actually handled everything.”

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

She said Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys picked up the keys directly from KI and those were then given to Green Bay finance director Diana Ellenbecker, who retained control over them.

“Importantly, ballots were never stored at KI,” Chavez wrote. “They were stored at city hall and moved to KI on Election Day by city staff.”