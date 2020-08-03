Graffiti on Wisconsin Veterans Museum to be removed

×
The owner of the building that houses the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is trying to figure the best way to remove graffiti from the sensitive stone in front of the building.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Graffiti spray painted on the outside of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum located directly across the street from the state Capitol will be removed starting this week, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday.
The building owner, Executive Management, Inc., notified the state that the repair work was set to begin after consulting with its insurance company and determining the best way to clean the sensitive stone, the Department of Veterans Affairs said.
Numerous veterans groups had been calling for the damage to be repaired. The building's owner, Greg Rice, had been working with the groups and his insurance company to get the work done.
Most of the damage was done in June by those protesting against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Plywood placed over the windows of the building, which was subsequently decorated with art commissioned by the city of Madison, has already been removed.
The state leases space in the building and the museum is run by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Board. The museum has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos: Who was Hans Christian Heg?
Anniversary of death, 2008
The statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a soldier who fought for the Union Army, is photographed on the anniversary of his death, Sept. 19, 2008, in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Outside the Capitol, 1950
The statue of Colonel Hans Christian Heg, commander of the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, pictured here in 1950.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 34301
Closeup of statue, 1990
Norwegian-born Col. Hans Christian Heg of the 15th Wisconsin Infantry was mortally wounded fighting for the Union Army on Sept. 19, 1863, and died the next day. This statue of Heg by Norwegian-American sculptor Paul Fjelde, shown here in 1990, was erected in 1926.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 44095
Portrait of Heg
Portrait of Col. Hans Christan Heg, commander of the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 47408
Lithograph of mortal wounding
A lithograph titled "Charge of the 15th Wisconsin Regiment at Chickamauga; death of Colonel Heg," shows the mortal wounding of Hans Christian Heg.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70325
Heg's death reported, Sept. 29, 1863
Hans Christian Heg's death is reported in the State Journal on Sept. 29 1863.
Site of battlefield, 2013
Chickamauga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, is pictured here in 2013. The location is near where Wisconsin's Col. Hans Christian Heg would have fallen on the battlefield.
MARC CHASE, LEE ENTERPRISES
State Journal story Sept. 23, 1924
State Journal story on Sept. 23, 1924
State Journal story, Oct. 18, 1926
Story from the State Journal on Oct. 18, 1926
Heg statue, circa 1936
View from the east corner of the state Capitol looking past the Hans Christian Heg statue with King Street in the background, circa 1936.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 34427
Statue in 1997
The statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg pictured outside the Capitol on Nov. 11, 1997.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Getting cleaned up, 2002
Giorgio Gikas, president of Venus Bronze Works Inc., Detroit, uses a pressure washer July 15, 2002, to clean the statue of Hans Christian Heg that sits on the Capitol Square on the corner of South Pinckney Street and Main Street. This is the first stage of the cleaning and then waxing that takes almost a day to complete. Heg was the most noted Norwegian-American to serve in the Civil War.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Act 10 protests, 2011
Lisa McLaughin of Madison tries to fit a Solidarity T-shirt on the statue of Hans Christian Heg on Capitol Square on March 12, 2011. Tens of thousands of people crowded outside the Capitol during Act 10 protests.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Dusting of snow, 2016
The statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg is covered in at the State Capitol is covered in snow in Madison on Feb. 2, 2016.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Defacing statue, 2020
Two protesters carry a leg from a statue of Hans Christian Heg, a Union Civil War colonel who fought for the end of slavery, during demonstrations in Madison on Tuesday. Protesters also tore down the state's "Forward" statue, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
An empty base, 2020
The base of a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Union Civil War colonel who fought for the end of slavery, remains after it was torn down by protesters during demonstrations in Madison on Tuesday night.
EMILY HAMER STATE JOURNAL
Dumping into the lake, 2020
Protesters dump a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg into Lake Monona on Tuesday night in Madison.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Empty pedestal, 2020
An empty pedestal where the statue of famed abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg once stood. It was a scene from around the State Capitol on Wednesday after a destructive night of protests.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Defaced statue, 2020
The head of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue is still missing and will likely need to be recast from an existing statue in the Racine County town of Norway.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION
Remains of statue, 2020
The recovered remains of the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, after it was torn down last month.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION
