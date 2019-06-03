Gov. Tony Evers wouldn't say Monday whether he would veto a budget that doesn’t include a gas tax hike, saying he will want to review the entire spending bill before making a decision.
The governor’s comments came days after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Republican leadership isn’t considering a gas tax increase, though legislative leaders could raise fees.
But Evers, who backs an increase, told reporters at the Capitol Monday that on the campaign trail, he heard clearly from Wisconsinites “to fix the damn roads.”
“Now if Republican leadership has an idea how we can magically do that without increasing the gas tax, we’ll certainly be looking for that,” he said, adding the plan would have to amount to “a sustainable future around this issue.”
Evers’ budget proposal included an 8-cents-per-gallon increase in the gas tax as well as a measure to again index it to the consumer price index beginning in spring 2020. He also sought to raise the registration fee for heavy trucks and the fee for transferring or obtaining an original vehicle title, among other things.