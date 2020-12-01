 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Tony Evers warns against a lapse in COVID-19 measures, urges Legislature to convene soon
0 comments
topical top story

Gov. Tony Evers warns against a lapse in COVID-19 measures, urges Legislature to convene soon

{{featured_button_text}}
  • DAVID PROEBER

While online learning was only partially successful, schools faced daunting challenges to return students to the classroom.

As Wisconsin sets another single day record of 107 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said it's crucial that the state legislature convene yet this month on a response plan in order to prevent a gap in ongoing pandemic efforts.

Also in question is whether the federal government will pass a COVID-19 relief package before current funds expire at the close of the year. Despite a projected surplus in state dollars, Evers said it's premature to assume those funds could be allocated toward coronavirus response measures.

Evers was scheduled to meet again Tuesday with incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to discuss a potential legislative package, but some officials have predicted the state Assembly and Senate may not formally convene on the matter until next year. Evers said he hopes to see action in the coming weeks.

"We cannot afford to have any lapse in testing, contact tracing or any of the other things we do around public health," Evers said during a media call with reporters. "Taking a vacation from doing what we know we need to do — and at the same time kind of ramping up the vaccination efforts — that would be probably the dumbest thing we could think of doing. We need a consistent public health presence throughout the rest of this calendar year and into the next one."

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,078 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 391,000 since the pandemic began. A total of 3,420 people have died from the coronavirus following Tuesday's record-setting 107 deaths. The previous record of 104 deaths was set last Tuesday and health officials have cautioned that delays in reporting earlier deaths could skew daily numbers.

While Wisconsin’s seven-day average for positive tests has dropped from 36.7% on Nov. 12 to 30.1% Tuesday, state officials have warned that the state could see a post-holiday surge in cases following the Thanksgiving weekend — which saw some residents holding family gatherings despite fervent warning from public health officials.

"I think we need to hold a little bit to see how the numbers reveal themselves to us over the coming weeks," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. "I am hopeful that there is something real there in that decline and that we as Wisconsinites continue to double down, continue to do the work that is necessary to reduce the spread of the disease.”

Palm urged anyone who visited or hosted a gathering over the holiday weekend to self quarantine and monitor their symptoms to prevent potential spread of the respiratory disease.

State and federal response

Evers met with LeMahieu and Vos last month to discuss potential legislative action aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19. It was the first time since May that both sides met to discuss the ongoing pandemic.

Officials said the meeting was "productive" and Evers said last week he felt confident some of his proposals to renew legislation first passed back in April could come to fruition. Many of those measures expired earlier this year along with the governor’s previous public health emergency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, on Tuesday urged legislative leaders to convene to pass a statewide mask order, temporary occupancy orders and other legislation to assist residents and businesses struggling through the pandemic.

In November, Evers extended the state's emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate through mid-January. However, the governor's previous order is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, following a lawsuit that contends Evers' actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.

If struck down by the court, the issue would be put in the hands of local governments or the Legislature, which has the power to pass laws to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Pocan also called for expanded testing at senior living facilities including nursing homes and assisted living centers.

"Additionally, according to experts, Wisconsin is far below its necessary level of hired contact tracers per multiple models," Pocan said in a statement. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have consistently said we need testing, tracing and isolation. Without contact tracing, it is impossible to seriously reduce our numbers."

Pocan also called on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get off vacation and pass new COVID relief immediately," noting two relief packages that have passed the House have not gained traction in the Senate.

Any remaining federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds are set to expire at the end of December. As of Nov. 6, the state had spent $621 million and obligated another $484 million of the roughly $2 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act funds allocated to the state earlier this year. An additional $872 million is committed to be spent by the end of December.

At the time, the state had about $22 million remaining to apply to emerging needs.

"We absolutely need the help of the federal government," Evers said. "It is imperative that they step up to the plate."

Should additional federal funding get approved, Evers said continued priority will be placed on testing and contact tracing, public health initiatives and investments into rural communities, residents and small businesses.

3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of 6 lives lost.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics