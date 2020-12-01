Gov. Tony Evers warns against a lapse in COVID-19 measures, urges Legislature to convene soon

While online learning was only partially successful, schools faced daunting challenges to return students to the classroom.

As Wisconsin sets another single day record of 107 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said it's crucial that the state legislature convene yet this month on a response plan in order to prevent a gap in ongoing pandemic efforts.

Also in question is whether the federal government will pass a COVID-19 relief package before current funds expire at the close of the year. Despite a projected surplus in state dollars, Evers said it's premature to assume those funds could be allocated toward coronavirus response measures.

Evers was scheduled to meet again Tuesday with incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to discuss a potential legislative package, but some officials have predicted the state Assembly and Senate may not formally convene on the matter until next year. Evers said he hopes to see action in the coming weeks.