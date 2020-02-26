Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican tax cut, pushes for compromise on school funding

One year after Gov. Tony Evers issued his first veto on a Republican middle-class tax cut proposal, the Democratic executive has rejected another GOP effort to slash income taxes in Wisconsin.
But unlike the first plan -- a version of which reappeared in the state budget and became law months later, totaling more than $300 million over the biennium -- the newest push isn't likely to make a return this year.
The latest proposal, which sought to use the state's surplus dollars to lower income and business taxes and pay down debt, was fast-tracked through the Legislature in the waning days of the session, clearing both the Senate and Assembly last week.
But it rivaled Evers' own calls for directing the funds toward bolstering K-12 education — an alternative he touted in his veto message, saying officials can both invest in schools and reduce the tax burden.
"Today I am vetoing this bill with the expectation that Republicans will come to the table and that we can find a compromise that invests in our schools while providing broad, meaningful property tax relief for taxpayers in Wisconsin," he said.
Evers on Friday sent a letter to Republican legislative leaders to "do the right thing" by adopting the public school funding in his plan and called for scheduling a meeting "to come to a compromise on this issue," WisPolitics.com reported this week.
But Republican legislative leaders quickly signed the bill cover, forwarding it on to Evers and kick-starting a six-day timeline for him to act on a plan that would have reduced income taxes by $250 million, or $106 annually for average filers, implemented a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and directed $100 million toward paying down debt.
Evers' action Wednesday comes just over a year after he shot down a plan to use leftover money from the last two-year spending plan to fund a 10% income tax cut. While he shared the same goal, he wanted to do it by raising taxes on manufacturers. The move kicked off a debate that carried through the state budget process about how to implement a tax cut.
The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Evers' latest veto, though the Rochester Republican has said the chamber would look at returning in May to take veto override votes.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, also didn't immediately weigh in.
Under Evers' alternative plan, the state would spend $250 million to increase funding for school aids, $130 million of which would be directed toward property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.
Republicans have said education funding increases would be considered in future budgets. The current two-year spending plan includes a more than $550 million increase to K-12 education, while the previous budget contained more than a $600 million raise.
In addition to Wednesday's veto, Evers has also rejected a number of other pieces of legislation, including four Republican-backed bills surrounding abortion.
