Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican tax cut, pushes for compromise on school funding

Evers' action Wednesday comes just over a year after he shot down a plan to use leftover money from the last two-year spending plan to fund a 10% income tax cut. While he shared the same goal, he wanted to do it by raising taxes on manufacturers. The move kicked off a debate that carried through the state budget process about how to implement a tax cut.

The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Evers' latest veto, though the Rochester Republican has said the chamber would look at returning in May to take veto override votes.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, also didn't immediately weigh in.

Under Evers' alternative plan, the state would spend $250 million to increase funding for school aids, $130 million of which would be directed toward property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.

Republicans have said education funding increases would be considered in future budgets. The current two-year spending plan includes a more than $550 million increase to K-12 education, while the previous budget contained more than a $600 million raise.

In addition to Wednesday's veto, Evers has also rejected a number of other pieces of legislation, including four Republican-backed bills surrounding abortion.

