Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would place new restrictions on voting

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a number of bills authored by Republicans that would place new restrictions on Wisconsin voters following former President Donald Trump's election loss.
The bills make significant changes to Wisconsin elections, such as making most people who are indefinitely confined — not able to get to the polls by themselves — provide a photo ID to vote. The legislation would also require all people who vote absentee to present a photo ID every time they vote, not just the first time.
GOP lawmakers have said their election bills would help build trust in elections, but were panned by Democrats and many other organizations, including disability rights advocates. Some of the measures failed to get full Republican support.
Through the legislation, GOP lawmakers have sought to limit or otherwise impose restrictions on a number of election practices used in the November 2020 election that they believe were either unfair or undermined trust in elections.
President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes — a similar margin to Trump's 2016 win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome.
Despite that fact, Wisconsin Republicans have spearheaded a number of investigations, costing potentially thousands of dollars, into last November's presidential election. On Friday, the Assembly's elections committee chairperson sent Milwaukee and Brown counties subpoenas for election materials, but it's unclear whether they are legally valid.
The bills Evers vetoed Tuesday follow efforts from Republicans across the country to limit mail, in-person and absentee voting in dozens of states.
"When I ran for this office, I pledged to work to protect the right of every eligible person to vote. That’s what I’m going to do here today," Evers said during a news conference Tuesday. "They’re trying to make it harder for every eligible person to cast their ballot."
The six GOP-authored bills Evers vetoed on Tuesday would have imposed a litany of restrictions on voters and elections administration. Among those changes, the bills would have restricted who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter; limited the use of indefinitely confined status when applying for absentee ballots; and prohibiting clerks from correcting minor errors on absentee ballot application materials.
Republican leaders slammed Evers for vetoing the bills.
"The governor is making another momentous mistake with his veto pen," Vos said in a statement. "While he claims these bills are 'anti-democracy,' his actions speak louder than words. He is satisfied with the status quo and refusing to improve future elections. These bills closed loopholes, standardized procedures, established uniformity, guaranteed only the voter can correct their own ballot and protected votes of seniors in long-term care."