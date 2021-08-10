Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would place new restrictions on voting

The bills Evers vetoed Tuesday follow efforts from Republicans across the country to limit mail, in-person and absentee voting in dozens of states.

Wisconsin Republicans have said the bills are necessary to help build trust in elections, but are panned by Democrats and other organizations, such as disability rights advocates, for making it more difficult to vote.

"When I ran for this office, I pledged to work to protect the right of every eligible person to vote. That’s what I’m going to do here today," Evers said during a news conference Tuesday. "They’re trying to make it harder for every eligible person to cast their ballot."

The six GOP-authored bills Evers vetoed on Tuesday would have imposed a litany of restrictions on voters and elections administration. Among those changes, the bills would have restricted who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter; limited the use of indefinitely confined status when applying for absentee ballots; and prohibiting clerks from correcting minor errors on absentee ballot application materials.

Republican leaders slammed Evers for vetoing the bills.