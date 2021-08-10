Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would have placed new restrictions on voting

The bill also would have restricted which people can return an absentee voter's ballot. Under the bill, only the voter, voter's legal guardian, immediate family member or a designated Wisconsin registered voter would be allowed to return an absentee ballot. The bill would make it a felony for anybody else to return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter.

Another bill would have placed a number of new restrictions on voting absentee. Current law requires most absentee voters to provide a photo ID the first time they apply to vote absentee, but the bill Evers vetoed would have required it for each election and associated primary.

It would also eliminate the photo ID exemption provided to indefinitely confined voters, and indefinitely confined voters would be limited to automatically receiving absentee ballots for the calendar year, not indefinitely.

The bill would also eliminate the option to have ballots automatically sent for the calendar year, requiring it be renewed for each election and associated primary.

Last year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent nearly 3 million eligible Wisconsin voters an absentee ballot application request, but the bill would have prohibited the commission from doing that again.