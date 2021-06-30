Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have banned accepting most private election grants

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have banned local and state governments from accepting election grants in most cases, dealing a blow to the GOP effort to overhaul Wisconsin's election laws following former President Donald Trump's loss in November.
Assembly Bill 173, one of several election bills the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate recently approved, would generally prohibit municipal and county governments from accepting private grants for election administration.
It would allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission to accept private election grants if it distributes the money on a per capita basis to each Wisconsin municipality, with approval from the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee, but only if the grant does not specify specific purposes for use or requires repayment.
The bill would also create new restrictions for who can serve as a tabulator or poll worker. Under the bill, a tabulator would need to sign an oath, be a Wisconsin resident and adequately trained.
It would prohibit poll workers from being employees of candidate, recall, political or campaign committees, political parties or advocacy groups.
Evers said he vetoed the legislation because he is opposed to restricting supplemental funding for localities to conduct elections, something he said was crucial for elections to be conducted well during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During the coronavirus pandemic, our state and local election officials performed admirably to ensure the 2020 elections in each of our communities were conducted freely, fairly, and in accordance with our election laws," Evers wrote. "Counties, towns, villages, and cities across the state — both big and small — urban and rural — received non-governmental grants, which helped them conduct safe elections under extraordinary circumstances."
Republicans authored the bill over concerns that grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life — funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — led to the group having too large an influence on election administration in cities that received the grants: Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Green Bay and Madison.
Those cities have disputed that claim. Under the grant, Madison received $1.3 million, Milwaukee $2.2 million, Green Bay $1.1 million, Kenosha $863,000 and Racine $942,000. CTCL says the group seeks to modernize elections and make them more professional, inclusive and secure.
Republicans had unsuccessfully sued to stop the grants being used for the November election, and have also lodged post-election complaints with the WEC.
In his veto message, Evers said regardless of the source of the additional money, election administrators must always run elections according to state and federal law.
"Our election laws are robust and lay out clear procedures for how municipal and county officials must administer an election, a process that is not threatened by a municipality applying for and accepting additional resources," Evers wrote.
In a statement, he added that he has not received other election-related bills passed by the Assembly and Senate that he had requested.
In a statement, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, blasted Evers for not signing what he said should be a bipartisan piece of legislation.
"Tony Evers had an opportunity to take a stand for free and fair elections in our state by signing this bill," Steineke said. "Instead, he chose to stand with big-tech billionaires and liberal political operatives and allowed this dubious behavior to continue into the future."
The Senate bill author, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said allowing billionaires to selectively pay for election administration in certain areas has a partisan influence on Wisconsin elections, behavior that undermines public confidence in elections.
"It is frankly shocking to me that Gov. Evers doesn't believe there should be a law prohibiting partisan activists from controlling access to ballots, issuing recommendations on election decisions and overseeing the conduct of our elections," Stroebel said. "Election integrity is not a partisan issue, and when private, partisan entities attempt to control our elections everyone loses."
Republicans have been particularly disturbed by a report from a conservative news outlet that a private group essentially took over the administration of November’s presidential election in Green Bay.
Among the allegations made in the Spotlight report are that Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, a former Democratic operative, “in many ways became the de facto city elections chief,” citing emails Spitzer-Rubenstein sent the Green Bay city clerk asking whether he could help correct ballots missing a signature or witness signature or address; and a hotel checklist that said the doors to the hotel ballroom where absentee ballots were to be counted shouldn’t be unlocked until requested by Spitzer-Rubenstein.
The Spotlight report states Spitzer-Rubenstein was working for the National Vote at Home Institute, one of the subcontractors with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The city of Green Bay rejected the claim that employees of private election groups assisting with the election ever had any decision-making power.
“As part of the $1.6M election grant award, the City received technical assistance from experts in elections, security, public relations and analysis,” Green Bay’s statement said. “They provided additional input and insight, but never had access to ballots, computers, storage, equipment or the like. When staff agreed with the recommendations, we implemented those suggestions. When staff did not, the City implemented our preferred course of action.”
The city’s statement said absentee ballots were kept at city hall until city staff delivered them to the KI Convention Center at 6 a.m. on Election Day using a “clear, documented chain of custody made up exclusively of city staff.”
