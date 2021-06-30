Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have banned accepting most private election grants

Republicans have been particularly disturbed by a report from a conservative news outlet that a private group essentially took over the administration of November’s presidential election in Green Bay.

Among the allegations made in the Spotlight report are that Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, a former Democratic operative, “in many ways became the de facto city elections chief,” citing emails Spitzer-Rubenstein sent the Green Bay city clerk asking whether he could help correct ballots missing a signature or witness signature or address; and a hotel checklist that said the doors to the hotel ballroom where absentee ballots were to be counted shouldn’t be unlocked until requested by Spitzer-Rubenstein.

The Spotlight report states Spitzer-Rubenstein was working for the National Vote at Home Institute, one of the subcontractors with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The city of Green Bay rejected the claim that employees of private election groups assisting with the election ever had any decision-making power.