Gov. Tony Evers unveils new COVID relief bill

Evers last week teased the legislation in a primetime address, but didn't share details of what would be included at the time. He had also renewed his call for Wisconsinites to stay at home, releasing an executive order saying as much, though it didn't feature any additional restrictions limiting gatherings or business activity.

The bill draft's release Tuesday came shortly after Republican Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, announced a 2 p.m. news conference "about new legislative initiatives to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and assist Wisconsinites during these challenging times," per the notice. It didn't include further information about what those initiatives would entail.

Evers' office Monday night sent its bill draft to Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, of Oostburg, according to a draft of the email that a spokeswoman for the governor shared with reporters Tuesday. She said Vos' office has still not responded to the email, where an Evers staffer had offered to walk through the legislation and answer questions on it Wednesday.