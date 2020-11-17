Gov. Tony Evers unveils legislative package to waive some unemployment requirements and prohibit evictions

Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled a package of COVID-19-related bills aimed at easing unemployment insurance requirements, prohibiting evictions and waiving school assessments through the end of next year — hours before Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announces his own plans to address COVID-19 in the state.

The separate unveilings come after both the Democratic governor and Vos, a Republican, expressed mutual agreement that both parties planned to come together to find measures they could agree on. The Legislature has passed a single COVID-19 package back in April.

One day after receiving proposed legislation from Evers, Vos on Tuesday announced a press conference to announce his own COVID-19 initiatives. Vos did not provide details on what might be proposed at 2 p.m., but said the package would seek to "help slow the spread of COVID-19 and assist Wisconsinites during these challenging times."

On Monday, Evers emailed a summary of bill provisions to Vos. The package includes measures to; allow the state Department of Health Services to issue an order prohibiting foreclosures and evictions through 2021; waive in-person appearance requirements: waive student assessments and school report card requirements for the 2020-21 school year; and allow the Department of Administration to waive interest, penalties and payments on loans through the end of 2021.

