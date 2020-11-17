Gov. Tony Evers unveils legislative package to waive some unemployment requirements and prohibit evictions

Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled a package of COVID-19-related bills aimed at easing unemployment insurance requirements, prohibiting evictions and waiving school assessments through the end of next year — hours before Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announces his own plans to address COVID-19 in the state.
The separate unveilings come after both the Democratic governor and Vos, a Republican, expressed mutual agreement that both parties planned to come together to find measures they could agree on. The Legislature has passed a single COVID-19 package back in April.
One day after receiving proposed legislation from Evers, Vos on Tuesday announced a press conference to announce his own COVID-19 initiatives. Vos did not provide details on what might be proposed at 2 p.m., but said the package would seek to "help slow the spread of COVID-19 and assist Wisconsinites during these challenging times."
On Monday, Evers emailed a summary of bill provisions to Vos. The package includes measures to; allow the state Department of Health Services to issue an order prohibiting foreclosures and evictions through 2021; waive in-person appearance requirements: waive student assessments and school report card requirements for the 2020-21 school year; and allow the Department of Administration to waive interest, penalties and payments on loans through the end of 2021.
The proposal also includes several updates to the Department of Workforce Development's unemployment insurance department, including allowing critical workers, including health care workers, to claim worker’s compensation benefits related to COVID-19, presuming they received the illness while working. Other bills would waive some work-share program parameters, allow DWD to relax work search requirements through the end of next year and allow social security disability recipients to receive concurrent unemployment benefit payments.
Another proposal would suspend the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance through the end of 2021. Legislation passed in April suspended that waiting period through February of next year.
Evers during a prime-time speech last week on COVID-19 mitigation, Evers hinted at an upcoming legislative package. Vos, who at the time hadn't spoken to Evers since May, called the governor following his speech and left a message. He said he told the governor he wanted to negotiate with him on a package of bills and find areas of agreement.
“I said, ‘Let’s sit down and talk about this. Let’s negotiate and come up with a package of bills. Let’s find areas we can agree on,’” Vos said last week. “People want us to stop arguing about COVID. They want us to work together.”
Republicans have challenged Evers’ orders to close or reduce capacity of some businesses and to mandate masks.
