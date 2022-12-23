Gov. Tony Evers, top Republicans seek restart, but old divisions remain on hot-button issues

Since voters chose to stick with the status quo in the November election, returning Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to office to face a Republican-controlled Legislature, GOP legislative leaders have sounded a note of optimism about working with the governor — a sentiment that was all but absent last legislative session.

“Every election, you get the opportunity ... to kind of decide, am I going to continue the conversations that were happening in the spring and keep arguing, right?" Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Wisconsin State Journal. "Or am I going to hit the reset button and try to look forward and let the past be the past. So I'm choosing option two.”

In a hopeful sign, Vos and Evers met in person for the first time in two years Thursday at the governor's residence for about an hour. Last week, Evers met with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, who said he was looking forward to a better relationship — and more substantial compromise — between the Legislature and the governor, including in the upcoming 2023-25 biennial budget process.

“I’m hoping that’s a sign that, unlike the last budget cycle where he just introduced a fairly partisan budget and then we didn’t talk to him for three months while we worked on it, hopefully there are regular meetings and he is willing to consider some of our priorities and we in turn can consider some of his priorities," LeMahieu said.

In one sense, both sides have always done that. Most bills that pass the Assembly and Senate are bipartisan. Of the 267 bills Evers signed into law in the 2021-22 session, only five received five or fewer Democratic votes between both chambers.

But when it comes to major priorities like abortion and education, compromises may be harder to reach. And in the case of abortion, those disagreements may even be between Republicans.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Vos has raised the prospect of amending the state's 173-year-old near-total abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest, something polls show almost 85% of Wisconsinites support.

"I am leaving my ideological safe space to say, 'Let's see if we can find some consensus where the vast majority of the public is,'" Vos said, calling it a "reasonable first step" to meeting abortion rights proponents halfway.

But with Democrats suing to have the whole law thrown out, legal experts say an attempt to amend the law could have the effect of nullifying Democrats' argument that the long-dormant law is unenforceable and conflicts with later abortion laws.

"We should go back to where it was before Roe v. Wade disappeared, that’s my bottom line," Evers said. "To carve out exceptions in the 1849 law is unacceptable. The bottom line is that law still prohibits abortions."

Given the governor's position, LeMahieu said he's not sure whether he'd seek a vote in the Senate to add the exceptions to the law.

"At this point, with the governor pretty much saying he’s going to veto a bill if it has exceptions for rape or incest in there, I don’t know if it makes sense to try to convince the caucus to try to take a vote on something so personal if it’s just going to be vetoed anyway," he said. "I don’t understand how that takes the issue off the table, frankly."

The impasse makes it unlikely any sort of legislative agreement will be reached, meaning the future of abortion policy in the state will almost certainly be decided by the courts.

School funding

On education, Evers has called for increased funding for public K-12 schools. Vos and LeMahieu said they'd be willing to consider that if Evers considers some level of expansion to private school vouchers.

But even with an unprecedented projected $6.6 projected billion budget surplus, LeMahieu said the $2 billion increase Evers has proposed is "probably a wish list item at this point."

Vos also called the governor's proposal excessive, adding "there's no facts or data to prove that that has a discernible impact on learning loss."

Evers is equally skeptical of Republican proposals to tie any increase to expanded school choice.

"I would say that the idea of universal school choice in Wisconsin, that’s probably a nonstarter," Evers said.

Some areas of focus for Vos are raising pay for private and public school teachers, resurrecting a vetoed bill, 2021 AB 446, that would have about tested students’ reading levels more and created personalized reading plans for “at-risk” students, and finding compromises with Evers on the school voucher program.

"I'm going to try not to draw a bright line in the sand saying if we don't have universal school choice, it's $0 for public schools," he said in an interview. But, "some additional ways to make the choice program more effective and money for public and private schools, I think those are reasonable things that we could find a way to get to go to."

In the meantime, more districts are asking local property taxpayers to pony up more money to exceed state revenue caps and borrow for capital projects. Including the spring elections, 133 school referendums passed in 2022, just behind 2018 when 140 were passed, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. More than 80% of this year's ballot questions passed.

In dollar terms, voters approved up to $506.1 million in new taxes to help fund school operations, the second-highest amount in the last 22 years, and they gave districts the authority to issue up to $2.1 billion in debt, the highest since 2000.

Evers' appointments

In some other areas, notably approving Evers' nominees to cabinet positions and state commissions, there are no signs and Republicans and the Democratic governor will be moving past the impasse that characterized their relationship last term.

Going into his second term, several of the governor's appointees, including some on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College System governing board, as well as the Department of Natural Resources Board, remain unconfirmed

While all of the Regents appointees are serving and casting votes in an unofficial capacity, three members of the WTCS board — Kelly Tourdot, Mary Williams and Becky Levzow — appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to vacate their seats, even though their terms have ended.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn't been confirmed. Unless the state Senate or Supreme Court reverses course, Evers' WTCS appointees still won't have voting power in a second Evers term.

The state's high court in June ruled in favor of Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed by Walker to the Natural Resources Board in 2015. Prehn refused to step down when his term expired more than a year ago.

The court's conservative majority said the expiration of Prehn's six-year term did not by itself create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

LeMahieu said Evers' appointments will go through the committee process to determine which, if any, will come to the Senate floor for a full vote, but wouldn't commit to anything further.

"We’ll look at each one individually," LeMahieu said. "I think Fred Prehn is doing a great job on the DNR board."

"I think some of the governor’s recent appointments have seemed a little more politically charged than at the beginning of his session," LeMahieu added, without being specific. "That definitely doesn’t help in an area like the DNR.”

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said it's imperative that the more than 100 of Evers' unconfirmed appointees see a floor vote this coming session.

“I am hopeful that we can get this process moving forward, based on what it is that I am hearing from my Republican colleagues," Agard said. "If they are going to choose to vote someone down, they need to provide the reasoning and merits behind that person being voted down."