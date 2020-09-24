Gov. Tony Evers to use $5M in CARES funds for broadband expansion grants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers is directing more than $5 million in federal pandemic relief money to fund expansion of high-speed internet service.

Evers’ office announced Wednesday that a portion of the roughly $2 billion awarded to Wisconsin through the CARES Act will be awarded next month to projects passed over for the last round of state broadband expansion grants.

“This pandemic further illustrates the need for additional funding to expand broadband,” Evers said in a written statement. “These dollars, along with our investments from the budget that I signed last year, will ensure that we are maximizing our expansion efforts to get folks connected.”

To qualify, projects will have to be able to connect customers by Dec. 30 and meet requirements of the federal law. It's not clear what happens to the funding if projects can't be completed by that deadline. A spokeswoman for the governor's office referred questions to the PSC, which did not immediately respond Wednesday.