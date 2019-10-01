Gov. Tony Evers will have to reschedule the special election to fill the vacant 7th Congressional District seat.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the issue was raised by the U.S. Department of Justice, which found Evers' special election schedule violated federal rule that requires at least 45 days for overseas absentee ballots.
"It is certain that the election date will have to change," Baldauff said, adding that the governor is consulting state and federal departments of justice to find an appropriate date.
State law, which requires 28 days between a primary and election, does not mesh with the federal 45-day rule, making for an "impossible" scenario, Baldauff said.
Evers called for the special election on Sept. 23, the same day U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Weston, resigned the position.
In a statement last week, Evers said the special election was to "occur quickly to ensure the people of the 7th Congressional District have representation as soon as possible."
On Friday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, requested Evers reschedule the special election, citing that the Dec. 30 primary would coincide with the final day of Hanukkah.
Rescheduling the special election comes with limitations.
State law says the earliest a primary can be held is 92 days from the governor’s order. But 92 days from Monday, the day Duffy resigned, would be Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
Duffy announced his resignation in August, citing complications with the baby his wife is due to deliver this month. He had served the northern Wisconsin district for more than eight years.
State Sen. Tom Tiffany and Army veteran Jason Church, both Republicans, have announced their candidacies.
Pushing the general election to Jan. 27 moves the primary to Dec. 30. (He could have picked the next day, Tuesday Jan. 28, but that would have put the primary on New Year’s Eve.) Evers can’t push the election back much beyond that; the state has a “blackout period” on special elections between Feb. 1 through April 7.
The winner of the special election will serve through the end of 2020 and have to run again in the November 2020 election if he or she wishes to serve a full two-year term.
Wisconsin’s 7th District covers all or parts of 20 central, northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties and is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% that went to then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Republican Donald Trump won it 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.