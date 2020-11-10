 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers to hold statewide COVID-19 address tonight
Gov. Tony Evers to hold statewide COVID-19 address tonight

Gov. Tony Evers.

Gov. Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address on Tuesday regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, which has killed more than 2,300 people.

The address, which will be streamed on the governor's YouTube and Facebook accounts at 6:05 p.m., will mark Evers' first statewide address since taking office — outside of regularly scheduled events like the State of the State address in January.

As of Monday, the pandemic has infected more than 271,000 people across the state and killed 2,329, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin is reporting an average of 5,639 new COVID-19 cases each day, more than eight times the rate from early September, when the state became one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots. Most people who get infected don’t require hospital care, but those who do have sent hospitalizations soaring to 1,860 coronavirus patients statewide as of Sunday, up from 275 in early September.

This story will be updated.

