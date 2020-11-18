Gov. Tony Evers to extend statewide mask mandate into next year

"I think that's where we're at at this point in time," Evers said.

Evers' current emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, following a lawsuit that contends the governor’s actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.

“Every time we’ve issued an order, there’s been folks who have tried to litigate against it," Evers' chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said. "We had oral arguments earlier this week in a case that addresses the governor’s ability to issue public health emergencies. I think that will provide clarity on the path forward rather than a new lawsuit.”

However, during oral arguments Monday, it appeared as though the state's current emergency order and mask mandate could be struck down by the court, which would put the issue in the hands of local governments or the Legislature, who has the power to pass laws to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Evers called on Republicans in the Legislature to support the state's mask mandate and encourage compliance statewide.

