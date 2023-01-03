Gov. Tony Evers to call for bipartisan solutions in inaugural address

In his Tuesday inaugural address, Gov. Tony Evers plans to call for increased collaboration with his Republican colleagues, who hold strong majorities in the state Legislature and have largely rejected his more liberal policies such as marijuana legalization, abortion rights and expanded Medicaid.

The Democratic governor, other statewide officials and a slew of state legislators, including 17 members of the state Senate and all 99 members of the Assembly will be sworn in Tuesday.

The results of the Nov. 8 general election — which included the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country last year as well as in state history between incumbent Evers and Republican business executive Tim Michels — left Wisconsin's split-government status quo largely unchanged. The Democratic governor secured a second term in office while Republicans built on their strong majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

In his prepared remarks for his inauguration speech, Evers said many voters in the November election "rejected a return to the bitter politics of resentment."

"Given the opportunity to abandon the virtues that define us, Wisconsinites chose to embrace a better history," Evers said in his prepared remarks. "Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsinites chose a future of unity and faith."

Other statewide office holders slated to be sworn in at the Capitol Tuesday include Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, as well as Republican State Treasurer John Lieber.

While Republicans gained seats in both chambers, the party only secured a supermajority — the two-thirds threshold needed to successfully overturn a governor's veto — in the Senate, while falling two seats short in the Assembly. However, Republicans lost their Senate veto-proof majority last month with the retirement of Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, but can regain a supermajority if a Republican wins in the upcoming spring election.

That said, a supermajority is needed in both chambers to successfully overturn a governor's veto.

In a sign of more potential compromise in the upcoming session, Evers met last month with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The meetings marked the first between the governor and GOP leaders in close to two years.

When lawmakers begin drafting Wisconsin's 2023-25 biennial budget, they'll do so with an unprecedented $6.6 billion projected budget surplus that could help fund a laundry list of legislative priorities ranging from sweeping tax cuts to increased spending on state services.

GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have already signaled plans for a larger tax cut than the roughly $3.4 billion in cuts included in the current budget, which Evers signed in July 2021. Evers, who will unveil his budget proposal in February, has expressed interest in cutting taxes for the middle class but also wants more money for schools and local government services through the state's shared-revenue program.

Evers has also called for marijuana legalization, expanding the state's BadgerCare Plus Medicaid program, increased workforce attraction and more measures to address water quality.

One area that may prove difficult to find common ground could be the topic of abortion rights. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, Vos has raised the prospect of amending the state's 173-year-old near-total abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest, something polls show almost 85% of Wisconsinites support.

"We must restore the freedoms that Wisconsinites had until June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade," Evers said in his remarks. "And I believe that together we will."

LeMahieu has said he's not sure whether he'd seek a vote in the Senate to add the exceptions to the law, given the governor's position on the matter.