Gov. Tony Evers to ban TikTok on state devices 'by early next week'

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers plans to issue an executive order "early next week" to ban the use of TikTok on state devices — joining a growing number of states to prohibit the use of the popular social media app due to national security concerns.

Speaking with WISN, Evers said he made the decision to ban the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, following discussions with the FBI and emergency management officials. At least 18 states, most led by Republican governors, have banned staffers’ use on government devices of the social media app over concerns about the possible security risks posed by the Chinese-owned company.

"We came to the conclusion that it's the best idea," Evers said of banning the app in an interview on WISN-TV's "Upfront."

"We wanted to finish those conversations before we banned it," Evers added. "I’m planning to have that done by early next week.”

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal last month "only a dozen or so" state employees actually use TikTok on state devices.

The governor's decision comes after Wisconsin's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — sent a letter urging him to "lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices."

Gallagher, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has become a regular critic of TikTok in recent weeks, likening the phone app to "digital fentanyl." He has also introduced legislation to implement a nationwide ban of the app.

"This app belongs nowhere near any part of our government and I’m glad Governor Evers finally made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices," Gallagher said Friday. "Now that Governor Evers has recognized the threat posed by the app, I hope he will also delete his campaign's TikTok account.”

Evers does not maintain a personal or governmental TikTok account and the account used during Evers' reelection campaign last year was not associated with any state government devices, according to his office.

The social media app is used by two-thirds of American teens but has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.

This November, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at a congressional hearing that his agency is “extremely concerned” about TikTok’s operations in the United States. He said the Chinese government could use it to collect data on users and control the app’s algorithm to manipulate content and launch influence campaigns.

Last month, Wray again warned about the possibility of TikTok user data getting into the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values,” and said China could collect it for espionage.

In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the congressional ban "a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests." TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden's administration.

