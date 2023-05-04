Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto a Republican-authored bill that would boost state funding to local governments, saying the proposal doesn't spend enough and imposes unnecessary restrictions on counties and cities.

The governor issued a statement on the bill Thursday, minutes before the Assembly Committee on Local Government was scheduled to take up discussion on Assembly Bill 245, which would provide $227 million in new funding for local governments.

The bill would would divert a penny of every nickel collected under the state's 5-cent sales tax to counties, towns, villages and cities to pay for various services — a proposal Evers has supported.

On Thursday, Evers said the proposal doesn't provide enough funding to local governments, who have called for more state aid for years.

"The state must step up more than what I’ve seen," Evers said. "It’s why I can’t support the Republican plan as is — and frankly, I’ll veto it in its entirety."

"Let’s increase the money that’s going to the locals," Evers added. "And, frankly, also, let’s remove all those restrictions that the legislation was putting on those local folks."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a joint statement urging Evers to reconsider his stance before the bill comes before the Legislature in the coming weeks.

"It's very disappointing to come so close to the finish line only to have the Governor publicly issue veto threats because he wants to spend more money," the lawmakers said.

Committee chair Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said the bill can be amended before a final version is sent to the full Legislature. Republicans are fast-tracking the bill, which was formally unveiled on Tuesday — just two days before coming before committee.

"We're already starting the saber rattling," Novak said of Evers' statement.

Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said the bill is the result of conversations with state and local officials as an attempt to reach a compromise.

"Nobody is going to see this as a perfect bill," Felzkowski said. "What we need to remember is it is compromise … You don't let perfect get in the way of good."

Municipalities would receive $176 million in increased aid under the proposal, with the distribution broken down into three categories, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau:

Municipalities with populations under 5,000 would receive a total of $82.8 million.

Those with populations between 5,000 and 30,000 would split $47.2 million.

Those with populations above 30,000 would receive $46.4 million.

Counties, meanwhile, would receive about $50 million.

The measure also would allow for $300 million in spending on a three-year pilot program to encourage local governments to share more services.

Under the draft bill, local governments could only spend the additional funds on law enforcement, fire protection, responding to emergencies, public works and transportation.

In addition, a component in the bill would prevent local governments from reducing their level of law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

Under the bill, communities would see state aid cut by 15% if they do not meet at least two of four requirements:

Maintain the level of funds spent on police, fire and EMS from the previous year.

Don't eliminate any police, fire or EMS positions.

Maintain the number of moving violation tickets as the previous year.

Maintain the number of arrests made in the previous year.

Some have raised concern that the two latter requirements defy state statute prohibiting quotas that require law enforcement to issue a specific number of citations, complaints or warnings.

"This feels like a quota," Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, said.

Bill co-author Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, said the proposal is not intended to implement a quota and potential amendments are being discussed.

"If there are changes that need to be made, we're happy to do that," Kurtz said.

The plan would allow Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.375 percentage points and allow Milwaukee to impose a 2% sales tax to fund pension debt.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley largely praised the bill as a major step forward to help stave off impending cuts to city and county staffing, including for police and fire services. However, they also raised concern over language in the bill requiring those tax increases to be approved by voters, as opposed to a decision made by local elected officials.

“If we left this to chance and the referendum were to fail … just think about what those cuts would look like," Johnson said. "That’s not something that I would want to leave to chance."

In written testimony provided to the committee, Matthew Rothschild, executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, criticized another component of the bill, which would prohibit counties and cities from holding public votes on advisory referendums.

Rothschild pointed to the 32 counties and 21 cities that have passed referendums supporting nonpartisan legislative maps over the past several years, as well as the handful of counties and cities that have passed advisory referendums supporting legalized marijuana in the state.

Rothschild said the bill's provision is unconstitutional and "a slap in the face to every citizen of this state."

"You are telling all of us that you don’t even want to hear from us, and that we can’t even express ourselves in advisory referendums on public issues through our local governments," he added.

The bill would also bar local health officials from closing a business for more than two weeks to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

It would also allow counties or cities within any proposed land stewardship zone in the northern portion of the state to essentially kill any proposed land acquisitions by passing a resolution opposing the measure. The state Department of Natural Resources would only be able to submit a project — located within the region north of U.S. Highway 8 — to the state budget committee if all impacted local entities pass a resolution in support of the proposal.

State Republicans have pushed back against several proposed land conservation projects, particularly in northern Wisconsin, over concerns they take too much private land off the tax rolls.