Gov. Tony Evers strikes new deal with Foxconn

Gov. Tony Evers has reached a new agreement with Foxconn over the corporation's Mount Pleasant site that an executive for the Taiwanese tech company said aims to “lower taxpayer liability.”
The agreement, announced Monday, included no details about the framework of an amended deal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board. The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.
Details of the agreement were not available Monday morning.
“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” Evers said in a statement.
Foxconn has sought for over two years to revise its deal with the state, struck under former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. The more than $4 billion original agreement, in state and local tax credits, represents the largest government subsidy to a foreign company in the nation’s history.
Evers in spring 2019, just a few months into his first term, said the state was renegotiating the deal. But those negotiations stalled in the intervening years. More recently, in fall 2020, the administration warned the company wouldn’t be able to receive state tax credits until a new contract is drafted.
Under the original deal, Foxconn was ineligible to receive state tax credits in 2019 because it didn’t meet the minimum number of employees for the project or make enough in capital expenditures. And the state isn't expecting to make payments to Foxconn through mid-2023, according to the Department of Administration's budget request.
Foxconn had originally pledged it would build a Gen 10.5 LCD manufacturing factory that would employ 13,000 people, though that has been walked back at various points over the years.
“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand,” Foxconn Vice Chair Jay Lee said in the statement.