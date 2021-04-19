Gov. Tony Evers strikes new deal with Foxconn

Gov. Tony Evers has reached a new agreement with Foxconn over the corporation's Mount Pleasant site that an executive for the Taiwanese tech company said aims to “lower taxpayer liability.”

The agreement, announced Monday, included no details about the framework of an amended deal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board. The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.

Details of the agreement were not available Monday morning.

“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” Evers said in a statement.