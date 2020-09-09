Gov. Tony Evers stands by Wisconsin National Guard response in Kenosha

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday pushed back against criticism from some Republicans that he did not act soon enough to boost the National Guard's presence to address protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
During a Milwaukee Press Club discussion, Evers said he responded to every request from both city and county officials regarding Wisconsin National Guard deployment last month. Guard members were deployed as protests turned violent after police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times.
"Clearly I would not change anything that I did," Evers said. "We met every request the city and county of Kenosha asked us.”
Evers said the only assistance he turned down from President Donald Trump's administration was aid from the Department of Homeland Security, because he "saw how poorly that played out in Portland.”
The Wisconsin National Guard’s deployment began on Aug. 24 when Evers authorized 125 Guard members be deployed to Kenosha in response to the community’s request.
Evers doubled the number of Guard members the following day and that night two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
The number of Guard members continued to grow over the course of the week to at least 750 members by Aug. 27. Authorities said last week they had more than 1,500 National Guard members deployed in the community
"To say that we could have done anything different as it relates to working with the White House, I have no regrets because the only thing I said no to was having Homeland Security,” Evers said.
While some, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, have called for charges to be filed against the officer who shot Blake, Evers said he is waiting on the results of an ongoing investigation by Attorney General Josh Kaul.
In response to some Wisconsinites still waiting on unemployment benefits, Evers said "to say that I was disappointed would be a vast understatement."
The Department of Workforce Development reported on Sept. 1 that more than 6.1 million weekly unemployment claims had been filed since March 15. Of those, about 11%, or 685,000 claims, were still being processed.
"That is unacceptable from my vantage point," Evers said. "It could be that there’s good reason to deny them, I’m not saying that, but either deny them or give them what they deserve."
Evers said he hopes all claims are resolved before the end of the year.
In regard to the state's emergency order and subsequent mask mandate, which expires Sept. 28, Evers said "We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, whether we extend it or not.”
Last month, conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit in Polk County Circuit Court that alleges state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis.
Photos: Kenosha begins to recover amid racial tensions
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.