Gov. Tony Evers stands by Wisconsin National Guard response in Kenosha

"To say that we could have done anything different as it relates to working with the White House, I have no regrets because the only thing I said no to was having Homeland Security,” Evers said.

While some, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, have called for charges to be filed against the officer who shot Blake, Evers said he is waiting on the results of an ongoing investigation by Attorney General Josh Kaul.

In response to some Wisconsinites still waiting on unemployment benefits, Evers said "to say that I was disappointed would be a vast understatement."

The Department of Workforce Development reported on Sept. 1 that more than 6.1 million weekly unemployment claims had been filed since March 15. Of those, about 11%, or 685,000 claims, were still being processed.

"That is unacceptable from my vantage point," Evers said. "It could be that there’s good reason to deny them, I’m not saying that, but either deny them or give them what they deserve."

Evers said he hopes all claims are resolved before the end of the year.