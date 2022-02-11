Gov. Tony Evers signs new contracts for state troopers, building tradespeople

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law new contracts for state troopers and building tradespeople including plumbers, carpenters and electricians.

The contracts, which passed the state Assembly and Senate last month, cover the previous and current fiscal year and amount to raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. Similar raises were approved for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System tradespeople.

Troopers will see a 2% wage increase in the previous two-year period that ended last June, a well as payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked back to Jan. 5, 2020. Troopers' pay would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6 of last year.

Also this week, the UW Board of Regents approved 2% raises for chancellors and the University of Wisconsin System president in a closed-door meeting Thursday.

The $87,250 in leadership raises range from $12,123 for UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to $4,669 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Raises for chancellors do not require legislative approval.

The base salary bumps mirror a compensation plan approved by the Legislature for rank-and-file System employees, who are receiving 2% increases this year and next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

