Gov. Tony Evers signs executive orders raising gay pride flag, directing agencies to use gender-neutral language

"I'm asking them to invest more," Evers said. "What the Republicans have put forward is not only inadequate, but even if they meet those federal guidelines, it's an inadequate response."

For the third year in a row, Evers, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, advocates and LGBT kids, signed an executive order authorizing the gay pride flag to be raised above the state Capitol in June and allowing it to be flown at other state buildings and local government institutions across Wisconsin.

"In addition to celebrating the resiliency and joy of the LGBTQ community, Pride also offers an opportunity for us to reflect on how the state and our communities can be better allies," Evers said in a statement. "These executive orders today recognize the work we have to do as a state to protect, support, and celebrate all LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our kids, and ensure our state is a safe, inclusive, and just place where every person has the resources and support to thrive."

Besides authorizing the pride flag to be raised, Evers also signed two additional executive orders directing state agencies to use gender-neutral language in their external communications and blocking any future state or federal funding from being used for the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBT minors.