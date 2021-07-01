Gov. Tony Evers signs compact to allow sports betting at Oneida Nation casinos

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed a major deal with the Oneida Nation that will allow sports betting and other event wagering at the tribe's casinos and affiliate locations.

The amendment to the tribal gaming compact will be the first in the first to allow event wagering, such as sports betting, to occur in Wisconsin. Event wagering can include sports and events betting such as wagering on nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional sporting events such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association or Major League Baseball.

If approved, the Oneida Nation can begin operations to allow event wagering at Oneida Casino. The deal would only allow for remote event wagering on land owned by the tribe or held in trust for the tribe by the federal government that contains a commercial building owned or leased by the Nation.

This would likely limit the reach of the gaming compact by likely not allowing mobile sports betting that has allowed people in other states to make bets from their homes.

Evers and Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill signed the gaming compact on Thursday, and it now goes to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.