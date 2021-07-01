Gov. Tony Evers signs compact to allow sports betting at Oneida Nation casinos

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed a major deal with the Oneida Nation that will allow sports betting and other event wagering at the tribe's casinos and affiliate locations.
The amendment to the tribal gaming compact will be the first in the first to allow event wagering, such as sports betting, to occur in Wisconsin. Event wagering can include sports and events betting such as wagering on nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional sporting events such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association or Major League Baseball.
If approved, the Oneida Nation can begin operations to allow event wagering at Oneida Casino. The deal would only allow for remote event wagering on land owned by the tribe or held in trust for the tribe by the federal government that contains a commercial building owned or leased by the Nation.
This would likely limit the reach of the gaming compact by likely not allowing mobile sports betting that has allowed people in other states to make bets from their homes.
Evers and Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill signed the gaming compact on Thursday, and it now goes to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.
"I’m grateful to Chairman Hill and the Oneida General Tribal Council for their partnership on this historic compact amendment," Evers said. "The Oneida Casino is a critical source of revenue and employment for Oneida Nation and this expansion will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe."
The Oneida Nation plans to allow sports betting in time for football season.
The deal does not allow for wagering on Wisconsin college athletics, and wagering on the outcomes of elections and for events with participants under 19 are also not allowed.
After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, an increasing number of states, including nearby Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, have legalized sports betting, places that have drawn increasing numbers of tourists.
Wisconsin has not done so, although some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support.
It would first need to be approved by the Assembly and Senate in two consecutive sessions and would then need to be approved in a statewide referendum in order to change the state’s constitution.
Sports betting hasn't been a significant source of new revenue for the states that have approved it.
In Nevada, for example, just $20 million in tax revenue was raised in 2018 from $300 million in revenue generated from $5 billion in bets, the Reference Bureau report stated. Mississippi and Pennsylvania have brought in half of what they expected, while Rhode Island and West Virginia have brought in even less, according to the report.
