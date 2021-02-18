Gov. Tony Evers signs business tax cut bill

In signing the bill Thursday, Evers said the measure is a "really important part of our bounce back effort" and touted the bipartisan nature of the effort.

"Bipartisan can happen when people set aside the things that keep us apart to unify," he said. "I thank the Legislature for doing this."

In addition to costing Wisconsin some $420 million in revenue over the next three years through the PPP provisions, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the bill also contains a series of other policies, such as a farm support program, and further changes to state tax law.

Evers signed another bill into law Thursday that makes changes to the tax treatment of certain corporations. That one passed both the Senate and Assembly unanimously this week.

The two bills were the first ones the Democratic governor signed off on since the state's first and only COVID relief package last spring.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.