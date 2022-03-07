Gov. Tony Evers signs bills cutting taxes for restaurant owners, capital losses

Restaurant owners who received federal COVID-19 funding and taxpayers who report capital losses will pay lower taxes under two bills Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed Monday.

One measure Evers signed into law, AB 717, creates a state income and franchise tax exemption for federal grants that restaurant owners received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That measure will lift some pressure off of grant recipients, Evers said Monday.

“All across our state, (restaurant owners) have shown remarkable resilience and flexibility over the past two years," Evers said. He added that many owners are still struggling with workforce challenges, supply chain issues and inflation.

That plan is likely to save restaurant owners more than $27 million, according to the fiscal estimate.

The other measure Evers signed into law Monday, SB 339, increases the maximum amount Wisconsin taxpayers can claim in net capital loss deductions from $500 to $3,000, or $1,500 for married individuals filing separately.

Both measures passed the Republican-controlled Senate and Assembly with near-unanimous support.

“With these two bills, we hope to provide folks with a little more clarity and a little less stress and worry as they head into tax season,” Gov. Evers said at a press conference Monday.

Homeowner help

Also Monday, Evers announced the launch of a program that will provide over $92 million to Wisconsinites at risk of losing their homes.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program was announced in August, but received U.S. Treasury approval more recently.

The program uses federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help mitigate financial hardships associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by preventing mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utilities and energy services. The program will provide a maximum of $40,000 in assistance for eligible households.

Under the program, the federal government directs states to provide the grants to homeowners with incomes equal to or less than 100% of the area median income for their household size.

However, states can increase the income eligibility pool to those earning 150% of the area median income if funding is allocated to "socially disadvantaged" individuals, which is defined by the federal government as Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Other individuals would be ineligible.

That exception for socially disadvantaged individuals led the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a nonprofit conservative law firm founded in 2011, to send a letter to Evers in January claiming that the state's plan to follow federal guidelines would be illegal under the U.S. and state constitutions.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.