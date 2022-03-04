 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers signs bills allowing more virtual criminal proceedings, DOC recruitment billboards

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers the State of the State address at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Defendants can now attend more court hearings online and the state Department of Corrections can recruit employees using billboards under legislation Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed Friday.

Another of the 15 measures Evers signed into law Friday — all of which passed the Assembly and Senate on voice votes, unanimous votes or near-unanimous votes — will require evaluations for the appropriateness of medication-assisted substance use treatment for some people convicted of driving under the influence.

The governor's actions Friday cap off a successful week for Evers, whose approval rating improved five points to 50% in the Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday and whose “least change” proposal for the state’s 10-year legislative and congressional district maps was approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Those maps, if left unchallenged in federal court, would maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature but likely prevent them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority.

To limit delaying court hearings, Evers signed into law a bill, SB 219, that allows any criminal proceeding to be conducted virtually unless good cause is shown to prohibit it. The measure also removes the exception that youth who intend to admit the facts of a delinquency petition cannot appear virtually in juvenile court.

The DOC hadn't been allowed to advertise using billboards until Evers signed SB 399 into law Friday. Almost a fifth of state Department of Corrections jobs were unfilled in December, according to the Associated Press, a rate officials attributed to low pay and fears of contracting COVID-19.

"This will provide DOC with more options to fill necessary staff positions and therefore increase the safety of everyone inside our prisons," said a September statement from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

Other bills Evers signed into law provide additional flexibility for some retail food establishments to allow dogs on the premises, and requires the Department of Children and Families to send an annual improvement report it receives as well as the department's response to some legislative committees.

