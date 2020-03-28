Gov. Tony Evers seeks more than $700 million to combat coronavirus in Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In their letter, Fitzgerald and Vos also urged Evers to “immediately and without delay” purchase personal protective equipment (including gowns and gloves), ventilators and masks, items they alleged Evers’ staff said they intended to purchase “but have delayed making the decision.”

“Why can’t we use federal funds to allow our own resources to be invested where federal dollars aren’t planned to be utilized?” they wrote. “As we said during our discussions today, the state does not have this money to give you unlimited sums, and furthermore, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, it is unnecessary.”

But Gau in her response refuted the claims and wrote the state and the administration haven’t waited to act on acquiring supplies, noting that as of Saturday, officials had spent nearly $7.5 million on needed medical and public health equipment.

“While ideally the Wisconsin legislature would act to provide the necessary resources, the Department is using its broad statutory authorities under Chapters 16 and 20, Wis. Stats., to expedite our purchasing efforts and ensure Wisconsin has the necessary resources to respond [to] the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote. “We simply will not wait for the Wisconsin legislature or the Trump Administration to act.”