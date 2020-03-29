Gov. Tony Evers seeks more than $700 million to combat coronavirus in Wisconsin

In addition to the bill, Evers’ office wants Republican leaders to sign off on a resolution that would indefinitely extend the state’s public health emergency until it’s revoked by a future executive order or joint resolution of the Legislature.

Currently under state law, a state of emergency could not surpass 60 days unless the Legislature votes to extend it.

Buying additional equipment

Evers' office has also opted to move forward with the purchase of 10,000 ventilators and 1 million masks after sparring with GOP leaders over whether the administration had the authority to do so without new legislation.

In their letter, Fitzgerald and Vos drew attention to the issue as they urged Evers to “immediately and without delay” purchase personal protective equipment (including gowns and gloves), ventilators and masks. The items, they alleged, were ones that Evers’ staff said they intended to purchase “but have delayed making the decision.”