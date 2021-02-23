Gov. Tony Evers seeks funds for PFAS testing, cleanup measures in budget

Noting that history, Clean Wisconsin lobbyist Carly Michiels praised Evers' PFAS budget proposals as "really great to see" after the bipartisan efforts made last year and the year before.

"To see this amount of investment and prioritization in dealing with PFAS is the issue for me that stuck out the most," she said.

Included in Evers' budget plan is $2.1 million in segregated revenue for statewide PFAS monitoring and testing over the next two years, as well as the creation and enforcement of various environmental standards for the chemicals.

The Department of Natural Resources is currently in the process of developing standards for two PFAS compounds, PFOAs and PFOS, and the agency is poised to do some limited municipal system sample collection as part of its rulemaking process thanks to federal funding officials secured.