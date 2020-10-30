Gov Tony Evers says Wisconsin will need to tap into state dollars if federal COVID-19 funds aren't approved soon

The state could be forced to dip into its own accounts to address ongoing COVID-19 needs if the federal government doesn't approve a new round of funding soon, Gov. Tony Evers said Friday.
Of the approximately $2 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds provided to Wisconsin earlier this year, nearly $1.88 billion had been spent, according to an update provided by the governor's office earlier this month. Roughly $120 million remains, which the state could use for emerging needs. CARES Act funds must be spent by the end of the year.
"We’re going to need money after the first of the year," Evers said on a media call with reporters Friday. “Whatever money we had received from the CARES Act will be gone at that time and we will have moral obligations around making sure that we have the equipment and the testing in place so that we can continue this fight against the virus."
The state Department of Health Services reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to more than 225,000 since the pandemic began. A total of 1,972 people have died from the coronavirus. As of Friday, the state's 7-day average for positive tests reached 4,231.
"In these two months our seven-day average has increased by more than 500%," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.
The state reported a record 64 deaths and 5,262 cases Tuesday, the most since the pandemic began, prompting a strong urging from Evers and state health officials for Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible.
Asked whether the state might implement further orders to try to mitigate transmission of the disease, Evers said "we’re always looking at any opportunity to stop this in its tracks," but he noted the multiple legal challenges previous orders have faced. State Republicans successfully sued to strike down the state's stay-at-home order in May and subsequent orders requiring the use of face coverings or limiting the size of some indoor gatherings also have faced legal challenges.
Support Local Journalism
Ultimately, Evers pointed to the need for residents to wear face masks, socially distance and avoid gatherings.
“The things that work elsewhere don’t seem to be working here because we’re having difficulty with compliance around the very basic things," Evers said.
Despite a request earlier this month from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for a meeting with the governor “as soon as possible” to discuss COVID-19 response measures, Evers said Friday a meeting had not yet been scheduled.
Earlier this week, Vos said he would be open to a second state relief bill if the federal government fails to act. Fitzgerald’s office has not responded to repeated requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.
“At the end of the day we may need to do something as far as passing a law, some legislation around these things," Evers said. "There’s always opportunities for the Legislature and the governor to do something, but at the end of the day … it is around the basics."
The Legislature has sent a single package of coronavirus-related bills to Evers’ desk, back in April, which allowed the state to secure the roughly $2 billion in federal aid that has been nearly tapped out.
Both parties agreed at the time that more measures would be needed, but Republicans, who control the Assembly and Senate, have not called for a session in more than six months.
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.