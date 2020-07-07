Gov. Tony Evers says statewide mask mandate 'unlikely,' but under consideration

"What’s really so very serious about the situation we’re in right now is that by transmission going in the wrong direction, we’re at risk of the virus getting a foothold to the point where it’s widespread. In that situation, everybody is at risk," Westergaard said.

Backing off list

Following a video conference last week with local health departments, a DHS official said Tuesday the department had walked back potential plans to publicly list the names of businesses that see multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

"We received feedback during that call (and throughout the week) about this proposal," DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email. "We took all of that input into account and decided that we have no immediate plans to post the information on the website."

Palm also said the department had conversations with different partners about posting such data on the DHS website and "through those conversations, we decided that we would certainly not be doing that this week."

However, DHS officials said the department currently is processing outstanding records requests pertaining to public health investigations at individual businesses to determine what information might be released.