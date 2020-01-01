Gov. Tony Evers says relationship with Republican leaders 'could be better'

He said he's hopeful that this coming year will include a consensus surrounding the issue, though he lamented what he sees as the "minimization of the problem" of possible contamination of nitrates and so-called "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which are found in firefighting foam and more.

"The concern I have is that we have folks already saying, 'Well we can't overregulate this issue, we can't do this around this issue, we can't we can't,'" he said.

As a key figure among Wisconsin Democrats, Evers said takes both down-ticket races and the presidential match-up seriously. Maintaining Democratic numbers in the Legislature, he said, "keeps my veto in place" as both GOP-led chambers currently lack enough members to override Evers' actions — something he said is especially important because of the approaching census and redistricting round.

As for the presidential election, he stressed the need to get candidates to the state "and have the people in Wisconsin understand the issues that each of them care about and we get a good turnout in the primary, good turnout next fall."

