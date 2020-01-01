Gov. Tony Evers says relationship with Republican leaders 'could be better'

Gov. Tony Evers said his first year in office included a "relatively small" learning curve and admitted that his relationship with Republican leaders "could be better."
Calling the state budget his biggest accomplishment so far of his first term, Evers said he "had the best wins" on education, roads and health care — the areas he said the administration "set a high bar in" and were his top priorities.
And looking ahead to 2020, the governor said in his year-end interview with the Cap Times he's aiming to pursue criminal justice changes in Wisconsin, continue prioritizing clean water issues and help elect Democrats up and down fall general election ballots.
Evers said his ties with the Legislature's top two Republicans, Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, faced difficulties in the wake of the December 2018 lame-duck session where GOP lawmakers passed legislation targeting the power of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
Since then, he added, the relationship is "taking a little more time because (Vos and Fitzgerald) are used to hanging out with Scott Walker, who was a Republican."
"I think it could be better, but I'm not discouraged by it and will continue to meet when we think it's fruitful," he said.
Come 2021, the state Senate will likely include a new Republican leader as Fitzgerald, a congressional candidate in the Milwaukee-area 5th Congressional District, is hoping to win election to the seat. He's so far the only Republican contender for the district, which is being vacated by longtime GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
Asked about the potential change, Evers said the move "may create an opportunity for someone new, but could be worse too, to be honest with you."
"I think it'll be fine, whoever they choose is fine with me," he said.
In the meantime though, Evers said he's looking to pursue criminal justice-related legislation, such as ramping up diversion programs to allow nonviolent criminals to be rehabilitated rather than sent to prison and more re-entry programs in correctional institutions to help aide in the transition back into society. And he said he wants to change certain practices within the Department of Corrections, moves that wouldn't require a bill.
That includes changing the process surrounding the revocation of parole and more — topics he said the National Governors Association and others are helping the state look into.
"It's a hard time, but you never know," he said. "A presidential election year is always difficult to get out in front on issues like that but I still will be pushing for it from a state level."
Meanwhile, although Evers declared 2019 "the year of clean drinking water," he said it's "going to extend beyond the one year for sure."
As the legislative Water Quality Task Force stands poised to introduce its recommendations in the coming weeks, Evers said he's hopeful the coming year would include a consensus around the issue.
He said he's hopeful that this coming year will include a consensus surrounding the issue, though he lamented what he sees as the "minimization of the problem" of possible contamination of nitrates and so-called "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which are found in firefighting foam and more.
"The concern I have is that we have folks already saying, 'Well we can't overregulate this issue, we can't do this around this issue, we can't we can't,'" he said.
As a key figure among Wisconsin Democrats, Evers said takes both down-ticket races and the presidential match-up seriously. Maintaining Democratic numbers in the Legislature, he said, "keeps my veto in place" as both GOP-led chambers currently lack enough members to override Evers' actions — something he said is especially important because of the approaching census and redistricting round.
As for the presidential election, he stressed the need to get candidates to the state "and have the people in Wisconsin understand the issues that each of them care about and we get a good turnout in the primary, good turnout next fall."
