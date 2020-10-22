Gov. Tony Evers says he's still waiting on Republican COVID-19-response plan

"Everything was uncertain at that time so we said, 'Let’s give him the money, let’s give him flexibility and he can do what he thinks is best' and that’s where it’s left," Sen. Alberta Darling, who sits on the powerful state budget committee, told WisconsinEye on Thursday. "We don’t need to come in because we gave him all the flexibility that he needs."

Republicans, who in May successfully sued to strike down the governor's stay-at-home order, have criticized Evers for taking unilateral steps to sidestep the Legislature and pass statewide orders. Evers, however, has said those steps have been necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged Republicans to convene on further measures.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,413 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and a total of 180,100 since the pandemic began. The state also reported 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,703. The daily average of new cases is now 3,396.

“To those who say this pandemic has been blown out of proportion or there isn’t a real risk, folks that is flat out wrong," Evers said.