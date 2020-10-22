 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Tony Evers says he's still waiting on GOP COVID-19-response plan
0 comments
topical alert top story

Gov. Tony Evers says he's still waiting on GOP COVID-19-response plan

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP state leaders have yet to schedule a meeting on how to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, despite both parties agreeing earlier this month that such a conversation was needed to address rising cases across Wisconsin.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Evers said he has not heard back from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, regarding a meeting on how the state can address the ongoing pandemic, which has killed more than 1,700 Wisconsinites and infected more than 180,000.

Last week, Evers called on Fitzgerald and Vos to work with him to take meaningful action to curb the outbreak. In the letter, Evers asked Republicans to come to the table with detailed plans on how they hope to address rising cases.

“I think both leaders do want to meet at some point in time," Evers said. "I’m guessing the national election is playing a role in that, but I have not heard and I am waiting on them to put some plans in place on paper so we can talk about that."

Evers' letter came a week after both Vos and Fitzgerald sent a letter on Oct. 7 requesting "a meeting with the governor as soon as possible." The offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Bipartisan agreements have been few and far between this year, with the Legislature sending a single package of bills to Evers’ desk back in April. Both parties agreed at the time that more would be needed, but Republicans, who control the Assembly and Senate, have not called for a session in more than six months.

It remains unclear what sort of agreement Evers and GOP leaders could come to, if they meet. Evers has issued statewide rules limiting indoor gatherings and requiring face masks, while Republicans have pushed for regional rules rather than statewide mandates.

Republicans, who in May successfully sued to strike down the governor's stay-at-home order, have criticized Evers for taking unilateral steps to sidestep the Legislature and pass statewide orders. Evers, however, has said those steps have been necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged Republicans to convene on further measures.

The state reported 3,413 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and a total of 180,100 since the pandemic began. The state also reported 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,703. The average of new cases is now 3,396.

“To those who say this pandemic has been blown out of proportion or there isn’t a real risk, folks that is flat out wrong," Evers said.

Asked about whether his administration needs to change its messaging as cases climb, Evers said the real issue is mixed messages from local, state and national leaders who downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. He also cited efforts by Republican leaders to challenge statewide mandates such as the mask order currently in effect.

"That sends a message to the people of Wisconsin that Republicans don’t care about this. I don’t believe that for a minute," Evers said. "For the most part, I think it is a bipartisan effort. They do want you to be safe, they do want to you stay healthy … I encourage them to speak up too, this is not a one-man-band here. This is an important issue in the state of Wisconsin.”

The state has become a national COVID-19 hotspot and, on Thursday, Wisconsin had the highest case rate in the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said Wednesday they were moving to a “crisis model” of contact tracing, meaning they may not interview everyone who tests positive and notify those exposed as before.

People who test positive for the coronavirus will continue to be notified, by their health care provider or testing center, and told to isolate, but the county health department may not be able to interview them to learn about their activities and the people they may have exposed, meaning those contacts can’t be notified.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics