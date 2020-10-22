Gov. Tony Evers says he's still waiting on GOP COVID-19-response plan

It remains unclear what sort of agreement Evers and GOP leaders could come to, if they meet. Evers has issued statewide rules limiting indoor gatherings and requiring face masks, while Republicans have pushed for regional rules rather than statewide mandates.

Republicans, who in May successfully sued to strike down the governor's stay-at-home order, have criticized Evers for taking unilateral steps to sidestep the Legislature and pass statewide orders. Evers, however, has said those steps have been necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged Republicans to convene on further measures.

The state reported 3,413 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and a total of 180,100 since the pandemic began. The state also reported 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,703. The average of new cases is now 3,396.

“To those who say this pandemic has been blown out of proportion or there isn’t a real risk, folks that is flat out wrong," Evers said.

Asked about whether his administration needs to change its messaging as cases climb, Evers said the real issue is mixed messages from local, state and national leaders who downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. He also cited efforts by Republican leaders to challenge statewide mandates such as the mask order currently in effect.