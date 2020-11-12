Gov. Tony Evers says COVID-19 relief package should be completed next week

"I believe we’re getting to the point where hospitals are strained and are likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space," Westergaard said.

As of Thursday, 14 patients had been admitted to the state’s alternate care facility that opened last month in West Allis. The 530-bed field hospital is set up for patients who are recovering well.

Evers said the relief package should be finished by early to mid-next week and could include additional resources for local public health officials. Evers also didn't rule out extending the state's current public health emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate, which is slated to expire Nov. 21.

“We’re going to do anything in our power to make sure that people understand the importance of this, whether it’s issuing another order or doing something similar to that at the local level, but the people if Wisconsin have to feel confident that we will do everything that we can to make sure that people are wearing masks and keeping socially distanced in the state," Evers said.