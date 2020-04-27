Gov. Tony Evers rolls back restrictions in Wisconsin for some nonessential businesses

Some car washes, rentals for outdoor recreational equipment and curb-side drop-offs and pick-ups will now be allowed under an order Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued Monday rolling back restrictions for certain nonessential businesses in Wisconsin.
The order, which will go into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday, comes after the state lengthened its so-called "safer at home" order for another month to continue fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus. The expansion of Evers' original order, which would have expired last Friday, is undergoing a legal challenge before the state Supreme Court.
That extension, which allowed curb-side pick up at public libraries and the re-opening of golf courses with restrictions, is the foundation for the latest order seeking to turn "the dial a notch" toward reopening the state, Evers told reporters Monday.
Under the newest directive, curbside drop-offs of goods or animals would be allowed for dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery operations and other nonessential businesses. Also allowed to operate would be automatic or self-service car washes, in addition to outdoor rentals of boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs and other recreational vehicles.
Those are activities, Evers said, that involve a single consumer interacting with one service provider that would have to occur outside the business with payment happening online or by phone, "so there are enough control factors involved that we believe it's a safe expansion to enact going forward."
Hairdressers and barbers will remain closed under the order, stemming from the prolonged interaction between customers and workers in close proximity, Evers' legal counsel noted.
Meanwhile, the 40 state parks that officials closed earlier this month will not re-open Wednesday. The parks, located primarily in southern Wisconsin, shuttered after unprecedented crowds, litter and vandalism plagued the sites, according to Evers' office.
"We will continue analyzing that," Evers said of potentially opening those parks again. "If there's ways we can make that happen, we'll certainly consider it."
For now, it remains unclear when or whether further loosening of restrictions would occur in the state. Evers noted the orders allow officials to observe how they're working and "we can maybe come up with some more frameworks to guide that financial interaction between a customer and a business owner."
But he also stressed the need for a "slow, methodical" approach to reopening businesses — even as he's faced pressure in recent weeks from Republicans to rollback regulations further.
Some have promoted their own plans to reopen the state completely. That includes business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which wants to kick-start businesses beginning May 4 using an algorithm to allow employers to determine their risk level and assess which precautions they need to take to safely reopen, the Cap Times first reported last week.
The effort is a contrast to Evers' own "Badger Bounce Back" plan that lists criteria for eventually restarting the economy that would include more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.
Evers lamented Monday that WMC's plan didn't include some of the health criteria he outlined in his own proposal, but he credited it for having "some good parts," though he didn't say what those are or whether he could see the state implementing any of those components.
Across Wisconsin, Department of Health Services data Monday afternoon shows 281 have died from COVID-19, while 6,081 have tested positive and 61,311 have tested negative.
The latest figures come after the state saw the largest single-day increase in positive tests over the weekend, at 331. Brown County has also seen a spike in cases that health officials believe is tied to positive tests at local meatpacking facilities.
Evers noted that while the trendline is up, "it's not shooting out of the roof."
"It's marginally up," he added.
