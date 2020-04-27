Gov. Tony Evers rolls back restrictions in Wisconsin for some nonessential businesses

Some have promoted their own plans to reopen the state completely. That includes business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which wants to kick-start businesses beginning May 4 using an algorithm to allow employers to determine their risk level and assess which precautions they need to take to safely reopen, the Cap Times first reported last week.

The effort is a contrast to Evers' own "Badger Bounce Back" plan that lists criteria for eventually restarting the economy that would include more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.

Evers lamented Monday that WMC's plan didn't include some of the health criteria he outlined in his own proposal, but he credited it for having "some good parts," though he didn't say what those are or whether he could see the state implementing any of those components.

Across Wisconsin, Department of Health Services data Monday afternoon shows 281 have died from COVID-19, while 6,081 have tested positive and 61,311 have tested negative.

The latest figures come after the state saw the largest single-day increase in positive tests over the weekend, at 331. Brown County has also seen a spike in cases that health officials believe is tied to positive tests at local meatpacking facilities.

Evers noted that while the trendline is up, "it's not shooting out of the roof."

"It's marginally up," he added.