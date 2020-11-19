Gov. Tony Evers, Republican leaders to meet Friday to discuss COVID-19 response measures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Borgerding also asked for assistance to address hospital staffing shortages, the creation of more alternative care facilities like the one currently operating in West Allis, expanded testing and contact tracing capacity, Medicaid reform and the removal of licensing barriers for out-of-state health care workers.

"With few tools available right now to curb spread other than increasingly urgent public appeals, our COVID numbers are growing rapidly and predict, quite accurately so far, a health care crisis in Wisconsin that without significant, swift, and unified action will become a catastrophe," Borgerding said in the letter. "This is hard to fathom for many across the state, but for those fighting this ever-growing battle in our hospitals, the data simply illustrate the human tragedy playing out in front of them every day."

Evers announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state’s emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate, which was set to expire Saturday, through mid-January. However, the state's current declaration and mask order is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, following a lawsuit that contends the governor’s actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.