Gov. Tony Evers renews call for abortion access, marijuana legalization in inauguration speech

Gov. Tony Evers in his inaugural address Tuesday called for increased collaboration with his Republican colleagues, who hold strong majorities in the state Legislature and have largely rejected his more liberal proposals to legalize marijuana, overturn the state's near-complete ban on abortions and expand Medicaid coverage.

The results of the Nov. 8 general election — which included the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country last year as well as in state history between Evers and Republican business executive Tim Michels — left Wisconsin's split government largely unchanged. The Democratic governor secured a second term in office while Republicans built on their strong majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

The governor's inauguration speech was a prelude to his State of the State address on Jan. 24. In February, he will unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

Speaking in the Capitol rotunda, Evers, a former educator and state schools superintendent who was first elected governor in 2018, said those who supported his second term in office voted to reject "a return to the bitter politics of resentment."

"Given the opportunity to abandon the virtues that define us, Wisconsinites chose to embrace a better history," Evers said. "Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsinites chose a future of unity and faith."

Other constitutional officials sworn in on Tuesday include Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, as well as Republican State Treasurer John Lieber.

Due largely to their success at gerrymandering state legislative district maps to their advantage, Republicans have been able to maintain large majorities in both houses of the Legislature despite Democrats' success in statewide races.

'Common ground'

In a sign of potential compromise, Evers met last month with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The meetings marked the first between the governor and GOP leaders in close to two years.

However, both GOP leaders criticized the governor's speech Tuesday as one that focused too much on partisan issues.

Evers has called for marijuana legalization, expanding the state's BadgerCare Plus Medicaid program, attracting more workers to the state and more measures to address water quality.

“He talked about working together but all his ideas were highly partisan issues … so I'm not sure how that is actually working together,” LeMahieu told reporters after the Senate inauguration ceremony.

Vos told reporters his caucus' priorities for the coming session will be tax cuts, addressing needs in education and finding ways to boost the state's workforce.

“I think we are trying to focus on things where we can find common ground and I hope that (Evers) will revisit what his priorities are so that we can find a way to get things actually accomplished,” Vos said.

Budget surplus

When lawmakers begin drafting the next biennial budget, they'll do so with an unprecedented $6.6 billion projected budget surplus that could help fund a laundry list of legislative priorities ranging from sweeping tax cuts to increased spending on state services.

GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have already signaled plans for a larger tax cut than the roughly $3.4 billion in cuts included in the current budget, which Evers signed in July 2021. Evers has expressed interest in cutting taxes for the middle class but also wants more money for schools and local government services through the state's shared-revenue program.

Evers has proposed increasing shared revenue — which provides money to local governments to help fund basic services — by 4% in each of the next two years, while LeMahieu has proposed diverting 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue.

Tax cuts

On taxes, LeMahieu has expressed support for shifting the state toward a 3.54% flat income tax, while also increasing spending in areas such as transportation, education and health care.

Vos has said he'd like to see tax cuts for everybody, though he has also expressed interest in lowering taxes for those in the state's highest bracket. On Tuesday, he signaled interest in exploring a flat tax option as a means of attracting and retaining residents in the state.

"It is clearly something that is popular, something that I think we should attempt to get in Wisconsin," Vos said.

Evers has opposed a flat tax as one that would largely benefit the state's wealthiest residents. He has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

Abortion law

Another area that may prove difficult for finding common ground is abortion. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, Vos has raised the prospect of amending the state's 174-year-old near-total abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest, something polls show almost 85% of Wisconsinites support.

LeMahieu has said he's not sure if he'd seek a vote in the Senate to add the exceptions to the law, given the governor's position on the matter. Evers has called for codifying Roe v. Wade and pledges to veto any measure that doesn't overturn the state's existing ban.

"We believe that reproductive health care is health care and that every person should have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions without interference from elected officials who know nothing about their faith, their family or their circumstances," Rodriguez said in her inauguration address.

