Gov. Tony Evers renews call for abortion access, marijuana legalization in inaugural speech

In his inaugural address, Gov. Tony Evers called for increased collaboration with his Republican colleagues, who hold strong majorities in the state Legislature and have largely rejected his more liberal proposals to legalize marijuana, overturn the state's near-complete ban on abortions and expand Medicaid coverage.

The results of the Nov. 8 general election — which included the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country last year as well as in state history between incumbent Evers and Republican business executive Tim Michels — left Wisconsin's split-government status quo largely unchanged. The Democratic governor secured a second term in office while Republicans built on their strong majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

The governor's inaugural speech marks a prelude to his delivery of the State of the State address on Jan. 24. In February, he will unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

Speaking in the Capitol Rotunda, Evers, a former educator and state schools superintendent who was first elected governor in 2018, said those who supported his second term in office voted to reject "a return to the bitter politics of resentment."

"Given the opportunity to abandon the virtues that define us, Wisconsinites chose to embrace a better history," Evers said in his prepared remarks. "Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsinites chose a future of unity and faith."

Other constitutional officials sworn in on Tuesday include Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, as well as Republican State Treasurer John Lieber.

While Republicans gained seats in both chambers, the party only secured a supermajority — the two-thirds threshold needed to successfully overturn a governor's veto — in the Senate, while falling two seats short in the Assembly. However, Republicans lost their Senate veto-proof majority last month with the retirement of Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, but can regain a supermajority if a Republican wins in the upcoming spring election.

A supermajority is needed in both chambers to successfully overturn a governor's veto. Leaders on both sides of the aisle have expressed interest in finding more bipartisan agreement in the upcoming session.

In a sign of more potential compromise, Evers met last month with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The meetings marked the first between the governor and GOP leaders in close to two years.

When lawmakers begin drafting the next biennial budget, they'll do so with an unprecedented $6.6 billion projected budget surplus that could help fund a laundry list of legislative priorities ranging from sweeping tax cuts to increased spending on state services.

GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have already signaled plans for a larger tax cut than the roughly $3.4 billion in cuts included in the current budget, which Evers signed in July 2021. Evers, who will unveil his budget proposal in February, has expressed interest in cutting taxes for the middle class but also wants more money for schools and local government services through the state's shared-revenue program.

Evers has called for increasing shared revenue, the program that sees the state provide money to local governments to help fund basic services, by 4% in each of the next two years, while LeMahieu has proposed diverting 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue.

On taxes, LeMahieu has expressed support for shifting the state toward a 3.54% flat income tax, while also increasing spending in areas such as transportation, education and health care. Vos, meanwhile, has said he'd like to see tax cuts for everybody, though he has also expressed interest in lowering taxes for those in the state's highest bracket.

Evers has also called for marijuana legalization, expanding the state's BadgerCare Plus Medicaid program, increased workforce attraction and more measures to address water quality.

One area that may prove difficult to find common ground could be the topic of abortion rights. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, Vos has raised the prospect of amending the state's 173-year-old near-total abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest, something polls show almost 85% of Wisconsinites support.

LeMahieu has said he's not sure if he'd seek a vote in the Senate to add the exceptions to the law, given the governor's position on the matter. Evers has called for codifying Roe v. Wade and pledges to veto any measure that doesn't overturn the state's existing ban.

"We believe that reproductive healthcare is healthcare and that every person should have the right to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without interference from elected officials who know nothing about their faith, their family, or their circumstances," Rodriguez said in her inaugural address.