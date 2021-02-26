 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Tony Evers re-appoints two utility regulators
0 comments
topical

Gov. Tony Evers re-appoints two utility regulators

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has reappointed two Wisconsin utility regulators.

Evers appointed Rebecca Valcq to a second two-year term as chair of the Public Service Commission and Tyler Huebner to a six-year term as commissioner.

Rebecca Valcq

Valcq

Valcq was appointed to the commission in 2019. Her term expires in 2025.

Huebner was appointed last year to serve out the term of former Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who stepped down in February 2020 with one year left on his term.

Tyler Huebner

Huebner

Commissioner Ellen Nowak was appointed in January 2019 for a second time by former Gov. Scott Walker to complete the term of former Chairman Lon Roberts. Her term expires in 2023.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics