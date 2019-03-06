Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed Wednesday for the state to kick in $30 million for a planned $90 million expansion the Dane County-owned Alliant Energy Center.
Evers will include the request in his 2019-21 capital budget, which he said will be unveiled next week.
The project will convert the Exhibition Hall from a regional exposition center to a "full-service convention center" for all of Wisconsin and the upper Midwest, Evers said. Prospective users are opting out booking the Alliant Energy Center for venues with more adequate space and amenities that are outside of Wisconsin.
"We have to stop that trend," he said at a news conference held at the center surrounded by Madison-area leaders.
The center's master plan, developed by Minneapolis-based Perkins+Will and approved by the county’s Alliant Center oversight committee, detailed changes needed to the Exhibition Hall to retain current users and draw in new users. The plan would add additional exhibition space, meeting rooms of various sizes and two ballrooms, which Perkins+Will said would attract larger conferences to use the space.
The first phase of the Exhibition Hall expansion is projected to cost $77.4 million. That phase would add 50,000 square feet of exhibition space that could be subdivided into a 30,000-square-foot ballroom -- an amenity conventions look for when selecting venues -- as well as the first section of an upper level that would house a kitchen, service hallways and storage space.
The project will create 644 net new jobs and generate $670,000 in annual state income taxes, or about $25.3 million over 20 years, he said.
Anthony Ruben, president of the Urban League of Greater Madison, called the project a "game-changer."
"So often south Madison is looked at as last," he said.
The project will spark private development and more spending for years to come in an area where a majority of the city's lower-income minorities reside, he said.
The current proposal calls for an 80,000-square-foot expansion of the Exhibition Hall. Both public and private funding are needed to complete the entire redevelopment project, which is expected to take years to complete.
"This is the first piece in the puzzle," said Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan, who has spearheaded the Alliant Center's expansion.
The Exhibition Hall is just one part of the $305 million first phase of development. The master plan calls for the county to spend $13.4 million to create an entrance plaza, a new arena show ring and stormwater and roadway improvements on top of the costs for the Exhibition Hall’s first phase. The other $205 million would come from private developments such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, office space and housing on the campus.
Asked about a construction timeline, Corrigan offered few specifics. She said shovels would not hit the ground in 2019.
Dane County executive Joe Parisi said the Alliant Energy Center has become a "hub" for the agricultural industry, holding events such as the World Dairy Expo.
"This expansion will allow us to maintain and grow our reputation as a premier destination for the national ag industry and this frankly couldn't come at a better time for Wisconsin's farming community," he said.
This story will be updated.