Gov. Tony Evers proposes new framework to close, replace youth prisons in his budget

Goyke, the Milwaukee Democrat, commended Milwaukee and other local leaders for working "underneath the Legislature" to find alternatives to incarcerating youth over the last few years, contributing to the continued decrease in the average daily population of the state's juvenile correctional facilities from 190 in 2018 to 166 in 2019 and 139 in 2020, according to a nonpartisan report.

At the time of these counties’ announcements last summer, Moore, a past member of the state’s Juvenile Corrections Grant Committee that reviewed counties’ proposals for the sites, said the moment showed the state was “a far cry from where we need to be” and marked an opportunity to “do the right thing.”

But on Wednesday, she said the budget presented the state with another chance to do that.

“Now we’re still dealing with an institution that is not providing young people with the tools, it’s not providing young people with the opportunities that they deserve,” she said. “It feels like we’re back at square one, that’s what it feels like to me.”