Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of Mineral Point firefighters

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday and Friday as a "mark of respect" for the two Mineral Point firefighters who died last week in a crash.
The flying of the American and state flags at half-mass will honor firefighter James Ludlum from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday and Fire Captain Brian Busch from sunrise to sunset on Friday — the days of the two men's respective funerals. The order is for all state buildings, grounds and military installations.
"Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites," Evers said in a statement.
Busch, 43, and Ludlum, 69, were going north on Highway 151 at about 12:30 a.m. when they attempted to use an emergency crossover just west of the Highway 23 exit on the city’s north side. That’s when their water tanker, with its lights flashing, was struck by a northbound semitractor-trailer and caught fire. Busch and Ludlum died at the scene.
The driver of the semi, James Morey, 80, of Waukesha, was uninjured. It’s unclear if Morey, who was driving for Soren H. Miller Transportation in Delafield, will be charged in the case, which remains under investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Both firefighters’ visitations and funeral services will be held at St. Mary & Paul Catholic Church. They'll be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery, according to their obituaries.
Ludlum’s visitation is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation for Busch is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday with the service beginning at 11 a.m. St. Mary’s Cemetery, according to their obituaries.
Busch volunteered at the Mineral Point Fire Department for 24 years. Evers' executive order states that he was "cherished as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend."
"Captain Brian Busch provided comfort and laughter to those around him," Evers said in the order.
Ludlum had volunteered for the fire department for 37 years and served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 22 years. Evers said he "impacted the lives of many" with his passion for farming, love of fishing and work as an agriculture mechanic. He was also an active member of his church.
Evers said he and his wife Kathy send their "sincere condolences" to Ludlum and Busch's families, as well as the Mineral Point Fire Department and community.
"It has been incredible to see folks from all over the state show an overwhelming outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of these two dedicated and selfless first responders," Evers said.
He said their friends, family and the state of Wisconsin are "forever grateful" for their service and sacrifice.