Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former fire inspector
Gov. Tony Evers signed Wednesday an order for the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday in honor of a former fire inspector who passed away in December. 

David Jerald Tomlinson passed away on Dec. 6 after becoming sick with the COVID-19 coronavirus while on duty as fire inspector, according to a news release. Evers said Tomlinson worked as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years at the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and most recently served as fire inspector. He had also previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and was a "fixture" in local youth sports. 

"We are thankful for his years of service, and our thoughts are with Fire Inspector Tomlinson's family, friends and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department," Evers said. 

A private family service is also set to be held on Friday.

