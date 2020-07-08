Gov. Tony Evers orders face masks for state employees; state buildings remain closed to public

At least 20 states -- including Illinois, Kansas and Michigan -- have imposed some sort of mask requirement. Wisconsin had the second-fewest overall health restrictions in the nation, according to a report from the credit company WalletHub.

A similar mask rule was already in place on the UW-Madison campus, where employees are required to wear masks inside all campus buildings unless they are alone in a lab or office.

Spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university is enforcing that policy and is “sharing the county order with students, faculty and staff for their awareness.”

McGlone did not immediately respond to a question about whether the campus policy would be updated to match the governor’s, which does not include an exemption for when people are in a room by themselves.

Wednesday’s memo to state workers said the changes were in response to the increasing spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin over the past several weeks.

Nearly 600 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 33,154, according to the Department of Health Services. The death toll reached 807 with the report of two deaths Wednesday.