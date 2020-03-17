Gov. Tony Evers orders bars, restaurants to be closed across Wisconsin for in-house dining

Bars and restaurants will be closed for in-house service across Wisconsin and gatherings of 10 or more people will be barred under a new directive from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials seeking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which came Tuesday afternoon, is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. and builds off of limits the state enacted just a day earlier to minimize crowds to fewer than 50 people.

“What we’re saying here simply, folks, is stay home if you can,” Evers said.

The latest move comes as the state has seen evidence of community spread in Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties, or cases in which individuals with the disease didn’t contract it from being in contact with an infected person or by traveling from an area with a high number of cases.