Gov. Tony Evers offers $100 to Wisconsin residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

“There will be a few people who were holding out for the full approval before getting it, but we don't anticipate those numbers to be as big in Dane County,” Finke said. “We continue to say that vaccines are safe and effective, and the full licensure really only changes the name.”

In Dane County, 71.5% of all residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68.4% are fully vaccinated. Of residents who are 12 years and older, 82.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine and 79% have completed the series.

According to data from Aug. 2 through Aug. 15, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported an average of 568 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered per day, up 18% from a low of 480 doses per day four weeks ago.

The FDA’s decision comes as local communities across the nation grapple with the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic stemming from the Delta variant.

In Dane County, cases of COVID-19 rose for four weeks before stabilizing between Aug. 2 through Aug. 15, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. There were an average of 91 cases per day during this time frame, 3.9% of all COVID-19 tests conducted were positive and PHMDC saw an average of 2,363 tests conducted per day.

