Gov. Tony Evers offers $100 to Wisconsin residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

Following Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gaining full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card.
The offer applies to Wisconsinites ages 12 and up who receive their first dose from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6. No proof of insurance, citizenship or identification is required to receive the vaccine or the $100 incentive.
“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” Evers said in a statement. “I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”
This is the second state-run incentive program to encourage vaccination. During the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair, 608 people received vaccine doses — and vouchers for a free cream puff — at an on-site clinic.
To receive a $100 Visa card, Wisconsin residents must fill out a form at 100.wisconsin.gov to verify the date and provider of their first vaccine dose. Gift cards will be mailed to recipients within six weeks.
In addition to the $100 reward, Wisconsinites can call 211 to request help with finding transportation to get a vaccine.
All 72 of the state’s counties are experiencing a high or very high level of disease activity, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The average rate of positive tests is 7.1% — up from 3.8% a month ago.
The spread is driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, and unvaccinated people are significantly more likely to be infected than those who have received a vaccine. In August, the state has seen 125.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated people, compared to 369.2 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people. The hospitalization rate among vaccinated people is 4.9 per 100,000, compared to 18.2 per 100,000 unvaccinated people.
As of Friday, 53.7% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose, and 50.5% had completed their vaccination series.
While vaccination is the most effective protection against COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services is also encouraging people to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The vaccines are extremely safe. They are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. And they are critical to protecting our kids, our health care workers, and the most vulnerable people in our state.”
‘Milestone’ development
Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine against COVID-19 for people 16 and older became the first in the United States to advance beyond emergency use status. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old is still authorized for emergency use.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock called the approval of the vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, a “milestone” bringing the United States “one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic.”
“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Woodcock said in a statement.
President Joe Biden expects to address the development in a speech Monday.
“If you're not vaccinated yet, now is the time,” President Joe Biden said on Twitter.
The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna is still being reviewed for full approval. Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply soon for full authorization for its vaccine.
Public health officials hope the full authorization will prompt more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” Woodcock said in the statement.
Public Health Madison & Dane County communications coordinator Morgan Finke said the agency doesn't believe the news will have a “huge impact” on increasing vaccination rates, especially in Dane County where they are high.
“There will be a few people who were holding out for the full approval before getting it, but we don't anticipate those numbers to be as big in Dane County,” Finke said. “We continue to say that vaccines are safe and effective, and the full licensure really only changes the name.”
In Dane County, 71.5% of all residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68.4% are fully vaccinated. Of residents who are 12 years and older, 82.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine and 79% have completed the series.
According to data from Aug. 2 through Aug. 15, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported an average of 568 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered per day, up 18% from a low of 480 doses per day four weeks ago.
The FDA’s decision comes as local communities across the nation grapple with the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic stemming from the Delta variant.
In Dane County, cases of COVID-19 rose for four weeks before stabilizing between Aug. 2 through Aug. 15, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. There were an average of 91 cases per day during this time frame, 3.9% of all COVID-19 tests conducted were positive and PHMDC saw an average of 2,363 tests conducted per day.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.