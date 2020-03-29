Gov. Tony Evers moves forward with equipment purchases to fight COVID-19, calls on GOP lawmakers for $700 million in funding

According to preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin saw more than 105,000 initial unemployment claims last week alone due to the outbreak and subsequent shutdown of all nonessential businesses in the state. There were about 5,600 initial claims made in the same span last year.

In the joint email, Vos and Fitzgerald expressed concern over the overall scope and cost of Evers' proposed legislation.

Earlier this year, Wisconsin was expected to close out the biennium with a general fund balance of about $620 million, but lawmakers last week said the state likely no longer has extra dollars in the budget.

"Our current general fund balance can’t support that request, so we are very concerned about the impact on other vital parts of state government if we are not careful in the use of state dollars," Vos and Fitzgerald said in the email.

As of Sunday, 1,112 Wisconsinites had tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to the Department of Health Services. More than 15,000 people have tested negative and 13 have died.

"We cannot possibly overstate the severity of this situation, the importance of flexibility to respond appropriately and expeditiously to COVID-19, and that any delay in action due to an inability to be nimble could have catastrophic consequences for the people of our state," Patton said in a Friday email to legislative leaders.

