Gov. Tony Evers looks ahead to 'difficult and different' 2021

After two years in office, Gov. Tony Evers said he's looking ahead to 2021 as an opportunity to act on many of the same priorities he first campaigned on: road funding, health care and education.

Though circumstances have changed significantly between the 2018 gubernatorial election and now ("it's going to be difficult and different," the first-term Democratic executive acknowledged in a year-end interview), Evers pledged he'd seek to continue focusing on those three areas — even as the state is left grappling with the ongoing fallout from the COVID pandemic.

That fallout is likely to shape the state's upcoming two-year budget cycle, which is sure to be full of tough spending decisions. In spite of that, Evers said he's hopeful the state will make progress on key issue areas his administration and residents want to focus on, including overhauling the state's approach to criminal justice.

"We still have expectations and so do the people of Wisconsin that we continue to focus on the important issues, and to also talk about criminal justice reform and clean water," Evers said. "Those issues just haven't gone away and making the assumption that we're in tough economic times that we can't make some progress, I dispute that. We're going to have a budget and conversation that I think people will find reasonable."